Rejuvenate Logomark

Rejuvenate Logomark selfcare skin skincare packaging luxurious feminine cosmetic cosmetics branding skincare branding r minimal simplistic simple luxury lettermark monogram leaf skincare logo letter skincare
Complimentary logo mark made for the skincare brand Rejuvenate. Rejuvenate's mission is to provide women with the best quality, natural cruelty-free skincare, without all the BS other skincare brands promise. An authentic brand for the modern everyday woman who just wants the best for herself.

Brand Designer & Illustrator based in the Netherlands.
