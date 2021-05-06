Daily UI :: 030 (Pricing)

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 30 Challenge : Design something related to pricing
Sovereign Hill Pricing Page - Left show how the pricing page looks like https://sovereignhill.com.au/admission-prices-hours
The one of the right is my take on what would visually be more user friendly.