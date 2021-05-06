Sign-up page UI Design

after a long-haul break, I thought I should continue practicing the design skills and thinking therefore I again signed up for the Daily UI challenge, and here is my Day-1 submission.

Task:

1- Create a signup page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can imagine.

Execution :

I am interacting with websites to evaluate my education so I came up with an idea of a web application that provides you an ideal match with your university on the basis of qualification, skills, certificates, and research papers and this is the registration page on which you have to provide your email and password to register yourself.

Please let me know your review in the comment box below. I will appreciate it more.