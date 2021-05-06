Celestial space vector collection

Trending designs to inspire you
Collection “Celestial space” includes all the basic elements of celestial space. All the elements are vectors with editable colours and can be used in line art, color filled and golden style!
All the illustrations are perfectly layered and grouped for the convenience of use.Use this collection to create zodiac cards, social media posts, book covers, packaging and much more!
Available in my shops via link in BIO.