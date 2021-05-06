Gem Icon - Game Assets - www.beavystore.com

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A virtual economy is an emergent economy existing in a virtual world, usually exchanging virtual goods in the context of an online game, particularly in MMOs. 💰🚀🎮
...
For more info about the icon and more: www.beavystore.com
...
#beavystore #madewithunity #indiegame #gamedev #gameart #indiegames #indiedev #gamedevelopment #programming #game