Michal Ondycz
nomtek

Activate - Log Exercise

Michal Ondycz
nomtek
Michal Ondycz for nomtek
Activate - Log Exercise dashboad charts exercise clean interface ux ui mobile logging health segmented control fitness nutrition
In our app is consistency is more important than accuracy. We make the logging exercise simple.

Activate: Nutrition Coach is a food-logging mobile app from Unicity. We worked with Unicity to help the company ideate, design, and develop the app for iOS and Android.

nomtek
nomtek
