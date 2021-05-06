Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pixsellz

Fragments iOS Wireframe Kit

Pixsellz
Pixsellz
  • Save
Fragments iOS Wireframe Kit flow ios prototyping wireframe ux sketch figma ui uikit app mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Fragments iOS Wireframe Kit
Powerful iOS 14 Kit with 235+ Ready Layouts
View presentation

---
Design Goods for Sketch & Figma
Unlock access to carefully crafted goods for designing interfaces.
Learn more

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Pixsellz
Pixsellz
Design Goods for Sketch & Figma

More by Pixsellz

View profile
    • Like