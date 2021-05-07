Maxi Malisani
Indicius

Kapital Logo

Maxi Malisani
Indicius
Maxi Malisani for Indicius
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Kapital's goal is to become Paraguay's first-ever 100% digital bank. His founder came to us with a goal much larger than just creating an app: Facilitating financial autonomy for all Paraguayans. So we ran a Design Sprint to help him create a fresh visual brand, app prototype, and a marketing website.

Nice logo, uh?

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Indicius
Indicius
Hola, and welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Indicius

View profile
    • Like