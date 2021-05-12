Indicius

Kapital Mobile App

Indicius
Indicius
Hire Us
  • Save
Kapital Mobile App argentina ux ui finance mobile app paraguay fintech bank kapital design indicius
Download color palette

Kapital's goal is to become Paraguay's first-ever 100% digital bank. His founder came to us with a goal much larger than just creating an app: Facilitating financial autonomy for all Paraguayans.

Together, we built the blueprint for a platform that would allow users to manage their finances without having to deal with the long lines and endless paperwork of a traditional bank.

Do you want to own one of those beautiful debit cards as much as we do?

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Indicius
Indicius
Hola, and welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Indicius

View profile
    • Like