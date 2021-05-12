Kapital Mobile App

Kapital's goal is to become Paraguay's first-ever 100% digital bank. His founder came to us with a goal much larger than just creating an app: Facilitating financial autonomy for all Paraguayans.

Together, we built the blueprint for a platform that would allow users to manage their finances without having to deal with the long lines and endless paperwork of a traditional bank.

Do you want to own one of those beautiful debit cards as much as we do?