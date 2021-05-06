Simon Birky Hartmann

#collageretreat 153. 05/05/2021.

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
#collageretreat 153. 05/05/2021. sbh the shop black hole typewriter typography scanner type surreal weird textured illustration digital illustration digital collage collage collage art collage retreat
Download color palette

I want you to play along. Visit http://collageretreat.wtf for instructions, and resources to get you started.

Don't forget to check out the full piece by clicking on the thumbnail, or by looking at the attachment.

the-shop-collage-retreat-2021-05-05-153-2048x2048.jpg
7 MB
Download
Fa73d8502ab581a91b06c826b701db92
Rebound of
#collageretreat 152. 04/28/2021.
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like