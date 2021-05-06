Katerina

Essential oils vector collection

Essential oils vector collection plants essential oils essential oil colors line art lineart graphic design design illustrator flat minimal vector branding logo illustration
Collection “Essential oils” contains 33 plants in line art and color variants and 12 seamless patterns. It is perfect for cosmetic projects, social media, logotypes and much more.

