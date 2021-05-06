Sansakerta

Monea Alegante

Monea Alegante branding design contrast font website design luxury monea alegante monea alegante sansakerta modern font typogaphy elegant decorative font daily type typeface
Monea Alegante is a Bold Minimalist Elegant Modern vintage font with beautiful ligatures, tons of special alternative glyphs, ornament and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Perfect for branding projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Features:

5 fonts include
Lowercase and Uppercase
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
Numerals & Punctuation
Format File: TTF,OTF, Web
Multiple Languages Supported

Link Download
https://fontbundles.net/sansakerta/1354901-monea-alegante

