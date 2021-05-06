Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Berliana Lovely summer sale contrast font ligature font logo chrismast font elegant font display font decorative font daily type typeface
Berliana Lovely is a vintage modern style serif font. this font suitable for making modern or vintage style design. With beautiful ligatures, tons of special alternative glyphs, Stylistic and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Perfect for branding projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Link Download https://fontbundles.net/sansakerta/1275507-berliana-lovely-serif

