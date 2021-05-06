Trending designs to inspire you
Berliana Lovely is a vintage modern style serif font. this font suitable for making modern or vintage style design. With beautiful ligatures, tons of special alternative glyphs, Stylistic and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Perfect for branding projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Link Download https://fontbundles.net/sansakerta/1275507-berliana-lovely-serif