BotaniQ - plant app

Any Dribbble plant lovers out there!? 🍃🪴

Meet BotaniQ, our 'Tinder for Plants'!

Feel overwhelmed when you need to pick out a new piece of green for your living room, your kitchen, your terrace? BotaniQ is here to help.

By entering details such as 'color', 'care', 'light', 'height', you get a list of plants that match your preferences as well as the space you have in mind. Swipe left and right until you find the perfect match! 🌸

We added the possibility to scan plants so you know exactly which Latin sesquipedalians spark up your home. 🧐

For BotaniQ we picked out a dark theme with - surprise, surprise - green accents that give a nice contrast. The Home tab exists of a tile based overview of to do's, discoveries, tips and purchase options.

The app provides a ton of options (calendar with watering reminders! collection overview! matchmaking! scan! discover!) but we made sure to keep the UI as simple as possible.

BotaniQ will soon be available, drop an "L" if you would like to use the app! 💚

We’d love to hear your ideas as well so hit us up any time!

talk@wisemen.digital | http://wisemen.digital/