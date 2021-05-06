Magazine Spread No 4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've photographed landscapes et alin the regional area where I live. Afterward, I created this spread combining collaged text and 2 of my photographs. In addition, I've written the text. The typographic elements are loosely placed together, slackly tied, and everything has a collaged appearance.
Ich habe verschiedene Landschaften fotografiert und danach entwarf ich mein Grafik-Design. Dieses Plakat ist eine Mischung aus Text und zwei meiner Fotografien. Außerdem, schrieb ich ein bisschen Text auch. Die Bestandteile der Schriftart sind frei zusammengesetzt, locker gebunden, und haben sich geändert durch das Hinzufügen der Linien.