Magazine Spread No 4

I've photographed landscapes et alin the regional area where I live. Afterward, I created this spread combining collaged text and 2 of my photographs. In addition, I've written the text. The typographic elements are loosely placed together, slackly tied, and everything has a collaged appearance.

Ich habe verschiedene Landschaften fotografiert und danach entwarf ich mein Grafik-Design. Dieses Plakat ist eine Mischung aus Text und zwei meiner Fotografien. Außerdem, schrieb ich ein bisschen Text auch. Die Bestandteile der Schriftart sind frei zusammengesetzt, locker gebunden, und haben sich geändert durch das Hinzufügen der Linien.