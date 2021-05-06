Who's up for popcorn and a movie!? 🍿🎬

We created a whole new movie experience for Kinepolis, a Belgian cinema chain with 110 theaters in Europe and North America.

Movie lovers can now enjoy their cinema experience even before they take a seat. 🥰

The Kinepolis Party app allows you to create a party for you and your friends. You pick a date, invite your friends and then vote on which movie you'd like to see. The app also has a shop from which you can order food and drinks, to be delivered right to your seat. 🎉

For the Kinepolis Party app we went with a dark pallet of mostly black and accents of Kinepolis blue. A light screen for cinema environments would not have been a smart choice.

We also wanted to feature movie posters as much as possible in the app in order to appeal to the user. You can find them throughout the app.

From a UX perspective, the 'create a movie'-flow should feel very easy and intuitive.

