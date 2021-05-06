VAN Masha

"Love" by Masha Van for Intalence Art

"Love" by Masha Van for Intalence Art digital art abstraction ornaments mom and baby love painting art digital illustration illustration
"Love" by Masha Van for Intalence Art Illustration on the theme "Berth", made on a graphic tablet. Work done for INTALENCE ART P.S Thanks for the provided mockups for a beautiful presentation: www.behance.net/gallery/101549035/Minimalistic-Poster-Moukup-Scene

