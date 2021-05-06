Shahzar Zahid

Steel work logo sketch mockups mockup minimalist logo design logos minimalism logo design logotype logodesign vector branding illustration design illustrator steel city minimalist logo minimalist logo
Steelwork is about manufacturing of steel constructions to all types of industries - including design and engineering.
They would also like the logo to be a brand for steel products - our our design of "Home & Garden" design and business to business products.

