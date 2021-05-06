Progress-Result

Hi, there! I came back to posting with my archive stuff what actually I've updated as well a bit xD I was thinking maybe much fun to show before/after? And also I've realized the time of working with app was the best, I feel like I like to work on app more then web, ah, maybe no, I like everything ahah

I hope you like it. Anyway this part of the app was really best what I worked for, it was really interesting to figure out how to show process.

Thanks to my friend https://dribbble.com/shakemyart who gave me valuable feedbacks during the process to this juicy result. Btw she is doing some cool animation go and check!