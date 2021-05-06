sylvain mendy

monday and co

sylvain mendy
sylvain mendy
  • Save
monday and co sketch chart illustration digital cat dog editorial illustration draws drawing minimal illustration characterdesign graphic illustration design design colors character freedom monday welcome illustration art
Download color palette

MONDAY and CO personal comic book project and short animations ( ''MONDAY THE DOG'' )

sylvain mendy
sylvain mendy

More by sylvain mendy

View profile
    • Like