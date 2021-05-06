Danielle Lins

DailyUI 16 :: Pop-up/Overlay

DailyUI 16 :: Pop-up/Overlay smarthome pop-up popup dailyuiladies dailyuichallenge dailyui ui app ux design
Aproveitei o gancho da interface passada, pra fazer um pop-up para o desafio do décimo sexto dia. :)

Posted on May 6, 2021
