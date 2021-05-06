John Poh

Twitch Graphics for FPS_Jackal

Twitch Graphics for FPS_Jackal mascot design mascot logo mascot logo streaming streamer gaming vector illustration branding twitch logo twitch
I had fun designing this set of Twitch graphics for a streamer over the past week.

His channel name is FPS_Jackal, and he wanted the graphics to feature a Jackal from the Halo game series. For those who are unfamiliar, Jackals are a subgroup of the Kig-Yar, an alien avian/reptilian species that are physiologically similar to dinosaurs.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

