Twitch Graphics for FPS_Jackal

I had fun designing this set of Twitch graphics for a streamer over the past week.

His channel name is FPS_Jackal, and he wanted the graphics to feature a Jackal from the Halo game series. For those who are unfamiliar, Jackals are a subgroup of the Kig-Yar, an alien avian/reptilian species that are physiologically similar to dinosaurs.

-----

I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/