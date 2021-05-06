James koome

Bank Account Transactions page account bank ui fintech
A Pixel perfect Design challenge for Elewa.
The Design features a Bank account transactions page (in French).
the core goal was to make minimalistic and easy to read and navigate

Posted on May 6, 2021
