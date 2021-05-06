Psychedelic Abstract poster. Abstract planets on a background of wireframe geometric shapes. Mock up for use in modern poster, flyer, brochure, book, presentation, magazine cover.

----------------------------------

EPS 10 files, JPEG files at 300 dpi, all posters 7250 X 5250.

----------------------------------

Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/BJ18Jx

Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1354887-psychedelic-abstract-poster-002

Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3916173-psychedelic-abstract-poster-002