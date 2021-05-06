Tharuka Siriwardana

NUTRIFIT+ Mobile Application for Healthy Food Practices

Tharuka Siriwardana
Tharuka Siriwardana
  • Save
NUTRIFIT+ Mobile Application for Healthy Food Practices illustrator photoshop figma covid19 app design health uiuxdesign
Download color palette

NUTRIFIT+ Mobile Application is designed for encouraging people to maintain healthy food practices and healthy living in the quarantine period.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Tharuka Siriwardana
Tharuka Siriwardana

More by Tharuka Siriwardana

View profile
    • Like