Adding new feature in the existing NoBroker app

Adding new feature in the existing NoBroker app service provider mobile app design contact driver contact driver user experience design
This is my self initiated UX Project, I have added (packer & mover feature) in the existing NoBroker app. This is designed for customer who wants to shift their house and they need packing and moving services.

To view the full project click here
www.behance.net/gallery/74468643/Adding-new-features-to-the-existing-NOBROKER-app

