Adding new feature in the existing NoBroker app

Hello Dribbblers!

This is my self initiated UX Project, I have added (packer & mover feature) in the existing NoBroker app. This is designed for customer who wants to shift their house and they need packing and moving services.

Please do have a look :)

To view the full project click here

www.behance.net/gallery/74468643/Adding-new-features-to-the-existing-NOBROKER-app

Available for hire

Full-Time Position, Contract, Project Basis

nehamyview@gmail.com