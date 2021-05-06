Adding new feature in the existing NoBroker app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!
This is my self initiated UX Project, I have added (packer & mover feature) in the existing NoBroker app. This is designed for customer who wants to shift their house and they need packing and moving services.
Please do have a look :)
To view the full project click here
www.behance.net/gallery/74468643/Adding-new-features-to-the-existing-NOBROKER-app
Available for hire
Full-Time Position, Contract, Project Basis
nehamyview@gmail.com