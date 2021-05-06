Good for Sale
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Medifact.md Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Medifact.md Logo Designed by The Logo Smith logo design for sale logo designs for sale logo for sale logos for sale initials quote marks speech bubbles medical negativespace brand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design

Medifact Logo Design for Sale

Price
$300
Buy now
Available on imjustcreative.com
Good for sale
Medifact Logo Design for Sale
Download color palette

Medifact Logo Design for Sale

Price
$300
Buy now
Available on imjustcreative.com
Good for sale
Medifact Logo Design for Sale

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: Medifact.md Logo Design for Sale
→ Designed: 2019
→ Scope: Logo Design
→ Portfolio Page: Medifact.md

Medifact.md is a fictitious website dedicated to providing medical facts from established and revered medical professionals. Each article is checked by 3 other medical professionals, so as to avoid any incorrect data being shown and/or biased conclusions etc.

The Logo Mark
The logo mark is made primarily from speech bubbles (in this case representing quoted facts), but also punctuation in the form of quote marks, which together draw your focus to the initial M created from the negative space.

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

View profile
    • Like