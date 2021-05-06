Medifact.md Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

→ Client: Medifact.md Logo Design for Sale

→ Designed: 2019

→ Scope: Logo Design

→ Portfolio Page: Medifact.md



Medifact.md is a fictitious website dedicated to providing medical facts from established and revered medical professionals. Each article is checked by 3 other medical professionals, so as to avoid any incorrect data being shown and/or biased conclusions etc.

The Logo Mark

The logo mark is made primarily from speech bubbles (in this case representing quoted facts), but also punctuation in the form of quote marks, which together draw your focus to the initial M created from the negative space.

