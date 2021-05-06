David Salmon

Daily UI - #028 - Contact Us

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #028 - Contact Us dailyui
Download color palette

For the contact us page design I went for a coffee shop in North West London.

Fonts are Source Serif and Source Sans Pro.

Thanks to Brooke Cagle and Unsplash for the image of the barista (https://unsplash.com/photos/UYaBqDP6JoY)

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like