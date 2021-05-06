GSPOT KITEBOARDING WEB PAGE

GSPOT KITEBOARDING - a newly started project, whose heart and soul - Gabrielė Pioraitė (Gabby) - world record holder. I’m very happy I was able to be part of this project, creating UI/UX design for the GSPOT web page. Big thanks to people I worked along: Gabrielė, Šarūnas, Povilas.

Take a look - GSPOT

- - - -

Checkout my pages:

Kankalis

facebook