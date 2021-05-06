Povilas Kankalis

GSPOT KITEBOARDING WEB PAGE

Povilas Kankalis
Povilas Kankalis
  • Save
GSPOT KITEBOARDING WEB PAGE sports kitesurf surf kiteboarding camp school inspiring minimal clear clean aesthetics uiux ux design ux ui design ui web design webdesign web
Download color palette

GSPOT KITEBOARDING - a newly started project, whose heart and soul - Gabrielė Pioraitė (Gabby) - world record holder. I’m very happy I was able to be part of this project, creating UI/UX design for the GSPOT web page. Big thanks to people I worked along: Gabrielė, Šarūnas, Povilas.

Take a look - GSPOT

- - - -
Checkout my pages:
Kankalis
facebook

Povilas Kankalis
Povilas Kankalis

More by Povilas Kankalis

View profile
    • Like