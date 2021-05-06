Yolan Sihombing

Authentication of GO-AGARA

Hello Dribbble!
This is a Authentication Screen of GO-AGARA.
.
I Hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
.
Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something.
.
Check my Instagram profile about design:
📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/
Medium: https://yolansihombing77.medium.com/
-------------------------------------------------------------
Have a great work?
Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com
Have a nice day 👋

