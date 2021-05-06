Yagmur Gokce

Document Upload submission settings info message toast modal design drag and drop mobile desktop upload security check document upload
A snapshot of a recent redesign for our platform that enables document upload of our service providers that go through a security check.

Here in Armut/Homerun, we work for creating mutual trust among our professional service providers and customers. This feature is one of the important stepping stones to achieve that trust.

Want to know more about us, have a look at our careers page: https://info.armut.com/kariyer

Let me know what you think, your comments are appreciated!

