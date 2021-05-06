🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A snapshot of a recent redesign for our platform that enables document upload of our service providers that go through a security check.
Here in Armut/Homerun, we work for creating mutual trust among our professional service providers and customers. This feature is one of the important stepping stones to achieve that trust.
Want to know more about us, have a look at our careers page: https://info.armut.com/kariyer
Let me know what you think, your comments are appreciated!