Evergo - Multi-service Mobile App

Evergo integrates and brings forth all of your lifestyle needs, into one cohesive and user friendly application. It allows you to use a simple interface to digitally and virtually book appointments, classes, slots or otherwise for all your daily needs. Instead of using multiple applications, making numerous phone calls, and trying to find time to do it all, Evergo does it all for you!

Evergo has everything that you will need to plan out your day, effectively! They aim to cater to a rather diverse and broad market segment in terms of providing customers with all that they need on a single platform.

It can be used as a very powerful service comparison tool. That will allow users to browse through different businesses whilst simultaneously comparing services, prices, locations and otherwise. This customisable feature allows you, as a customer to find exactly what you’re looking for at a certain moment in time.

Being an application that provides various different services, across diverse markets, Evergo is extremely powerful in terms of productivity and efficiency, where it speeds up the process of booking, and decreases any risk of miscommunication in terms of timings and services required.

The application becomes an effective communication channel between a customer and the vendor; through which customer satisfaction is guaranteed.

Live app link:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/evergo/id1492911906

📌 Design process:

• Redesign of existing UI concept

• Applying new UI concept to all screens

• UX screens echansments

• UI Style guide creation

