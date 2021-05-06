Soumitro Sobuj 💯🔥

Tripeo - Easy Accommodation Finder App 🏘❤️

Hi there :)

Let's check out my latest exploration work ❤️🔥

Background:
Tripeo is a platform to find the nearest hotel, resort, villa, etc for your vacation. You can find convenient and flexible pricing options as well. You can also use the live location feature to go to your desired destination in a city where you are new or totally unknown.

Let me know if you have any feedback :)

