Inspire Nine Mobile App

Inspire Nine Mobile App ui kit wireframe design design research mobile app design mobile ui ecommerce design web design figma ux ui
Inspire Nine is a fashion discovery and advice platform that leverages the fashion prowess of
influencers and stylists to help everybody find & create the perfect outfit. Influencers are able
to develop an additional revenue stream through monetizing one of their greatest assets -
their knowledge and ability to put together fashionable outfits. Users can follow their
favorite influencers to discover, search, create outfits and find where to buy items that they
desire. The platform works to empower users with fashion-sense while allowing influencers
to give their honest styling tips without the influence of brand deals

