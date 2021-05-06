Inspire Nine Mobile App

Inspire Nine is a fashion discovery and advice platform that leverages the fashion prowess of

influencers and stylists to help everybody find & create the perfect outfit. Influencers are able

to develop an additional revenue stream through monetizing one of their greatest assets -

their knowledge and ability to put together fashionable outfits. Users can follow their

favorite influencers to discover, search, create outfits and find where to buy items that they

desire. The platform works to empower users with fashion-sense while allowing influencers

to give their honest styling tips without the influence of brand deals