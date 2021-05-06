Inspire Nine - Fashion Mobile App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspire Nine is a fashion discovery and advice platform that leverages the fashion prowess of influencers and stylists to help everybody find & create the perfect outfit.
Influencers are able to develop an additional revenue stream through monetizing one of their greatest assets - their knowledge and ability to put together fashionable outfits. Users can follow their favorite influencers to discover, search, create outfits and find where to buy items that they desire. The platform works to empower users with fashion-sense while allowing influencers to give their honest styling tips without the influence of brand deals.
📌 Design process:
• Wireframing
• UI concept designs
• Applying UI concept to all wirefames
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout
📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency
📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com