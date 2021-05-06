Inspire Nine - Fashion Mobile App

Inspire Nine is a fashion discovery and advice platform that leverages the fashion prowess of influencers and stylists to help everybody find & create the perfect outfit.

Influencers are able to develop an additional revenue stream through monetizing one of their greatest assets - their knowledge and ability to put together fashionable outfits. Users can follow their favorite influencers to discover, search, create outfits and find where to buy items that they desire. The platform works to empower users with fashion-sense while allowing influencers to give their honest styling tips without the influence of brand deals.

📌 Design process:

• Wireframing

• UI concept designs

• Applying UI concept to all wirefames

• UI Style guide creation

• Components layout

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:

almaxdesignagency@gmail.com