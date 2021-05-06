Tharuka Siriwardana

Sampath Debit Card Redesign

Tharuka Siriwardana
Tharuka Siriwardana
  • Save
Sampath Debit Card Redesign figma uiux carddesign glassmorphism
Download color palette

I tried out the Glassmophism design style on the Sampath Bank debit card.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Tharuka Siriwardana
Tharuka Siriwardana

More by Tharuka Siriwardana

View profile
    • Like