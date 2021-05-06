Green Forest (GFOR) App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Folks!
Today is the day I solve a problem ranging from case studies to research treatments, to being able to produce high-fidelity design solutions.
Designing apps has been a challenging and rewarding journey. From the start, it was clear that the main challenge was to create a smart application on forest protection and preservation based on android.
The Green Forest (GFOR) application is designed with the aim of reducing the level of forest damage especially that occurs in Indonesia. By using the GFOR application, it is hoped that the community and also parties involved in dealing with problems in the forest will be able to quickly prevent and improve and preserve the current condition of forests in Indonesia. I understand user needs through surveys and conversations.
Finally, I was be able to get past that challenge of building a compelling app from both a user experience perspective and a visual perspective.
. . .
