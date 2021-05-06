StayInTouch App

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic everybody should try to reduce social contacts as good as possible. That is the reason why universities are currently changing their lectures from presence to distance learning. Because of that the students are not able to see their colleagues in person anymore.

They can not see each other personally either during lectures or in their free time. Some of them start to feel lonely and need somebody to talk to. With “StayInTouch” you can now set your mood every day and tell your friends how you are feeling. Your friends will receive a text message with your mood and if you are in a bad mood, they will give you a call. If you are in a good mood, they will schedule a online

chat, online dinner or even virtual cocktail with you. “StayInTouch” helps students to help each other and also to get to know each other better.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrH9RQ5IkFI