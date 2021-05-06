Marcin Sasin ✌️
Crypto Tracker - Concept Widget

Crypto Tracker - Concept Widget mac dark ux coin market ethereum coinmarketcap wallet crypto wallet trading cryptocurrency crypto apple macos widget app ui
Hi all ✌🏼

Today I would like to share with you the concept of cryptocurrency portfolio widget with easy tools to keep track. Hope you like it!😎

We're available for new projects! Tell us more about your idea at kontakt@autentika.pl

