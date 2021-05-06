GO-RENT App

Hello Dribbbles!👋

This is my exploration of product leasing with design research and analysis. Not only that, I also designed a Business Model Canvas. Who knows, I dream of the future I can develop this Go-Rent digital apps business.🔥🔥

Designing apps has been a challenging and rewarding journey. From the outset, it is clear that the main challenge is: Make a booking application for rental products such as (cars, motorbikes, cameras, musical instruments, etc.) to be promoted by rental entrepreneurs by connecting potential rental buyers for these products. And then, ordering is easier and faster because the product booking application design can show the rental entrepreneur's portfolio, detailed specifications of the goods, available discounts, and rental rental prices. So that users only need to place an order without having to ask the rental owner.

Finally, I was be able to get past that challenge of building a compelling app from both a user experience perspective and a visual perspective.

