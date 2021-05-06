Esther Augustine

Onboarding Screen

Onboarding is an important feature that helps guide your users through and familiarise them with the app.

This process enables businesses to strategically communicate with their users, expressing the app's value and facilitating a positive user experience.

Here’s an onboarding screen I designed. Your comments and reviews will go a long way.

Ps - I’m open for internship role in UIUX.

Posted on May 6, 2021
