Javad Nejati

App Icon #DailyUI #005

Javad Nejati
Javad Nejati
  • Save
App Icon #DailyUI #005 appicon logo branding dailyui app design
Download color palette

Just finished next #design for #dailyui #005 #App Icon

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Javad Nejati
Javad Nejati

More by Javad Nejati

View profile
    • Like