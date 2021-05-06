Tickets for the Cherkasy Zoo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The tickets were developed for the Cherkasy Zoo. In two versions, for children and adults. The goal was to make the tickets bright and attractive. An illustration with marmosets was created for the child's ticket. And for an adult ticket - otters. Thanks for the provided mockups for a beautiful presentation: www.behance.net/bellewille