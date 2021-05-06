VAN Masha

Tickets for the Cherkasy Zoo

VAN Masha
VAN Masha
  • Save
Tickets for the Cherkasy Zoo idea drawing print graphic design digital illustration animals zoo tickets illustration
Download color palette

The tickets were developed for the Cherkasy Zoo. In two versions, for children and adults. The goal was to make the tickets bright and attractive. An illustration with marmosets was created for the child's ticket. And for an adult ticket - otters. Thanks for the provided mockups for a beautiful presentation: www.behance.net/bellewille

VAN Masha
VAN Masha

More by VAN Masha

View profile
    • Like