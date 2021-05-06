Wisp · Sign-Up Form

Aleksander Sucheta

Hi!

Here's another piece of Wisp design - a Sign-Up Form. Every detail of the product is intentional. There's no room for random pixels. We're solving real problems.

Sounds fun? We're currently looking for a UI/UX designer to help us define the future. Make sure to check out the Job Offer: https://remoteok.io/remote-jobs/103831-remote-ux-designer-wisp

Feel free to reach out here or at olek@getwisp.co !

Posted on May 6, 2021
