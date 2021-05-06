Jenny Hsu

FinTech App UI Design & Branding

FinTech App UI Design & Branding branding glassmorphism fintech app fintech uidesign ui design
Futurio is an all-in-one finance app concept created to assist users to make easier and safer everyday financial decisions.

This UI design explores glassmorphism and uses glassmorphism to represent Futurio’s business “transparentness” and “authenticity”.

Posted on May 6, 2021
