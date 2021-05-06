Андрей Боженко
EGO CREATIVE INNOVATIONS

VR cinema [ mobile app ]

Андрей Боженко
EGO CREATIVE INNOVATIONS
Андрей Боженко for EGO CREATIVE INNOVATIONS
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

360 degree VR cinema isn't even the new talk of the town yet, but we're thinking of an app for it! Here you can choose from VR flicks from major studios and experiments from indie cinematographers, view demos, choose your seats, buy tickets and share the experience with friends! Click to see
more cutting edge app designs and completed projects from EGO Creative Innovations

8fade73c5a95f15b9cc2ca9750bf0f66
Rebound of
VR cinema [ mobile app ]
By Stas Koval
View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
EGO CREATIVE INNOVATIONS
EGO CREATIVE INNOVATIONS
Hire Us

More by EGO CREATIVE INNOVATIONS

View profile
    • Like