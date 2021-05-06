Shmart Studio

Moonstruck Logo Evolution 2

Shmart Studio
Shmart Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Moonstruck Logo Evolution 2 logo astronaut space coffee shop mascot branding typography character vector illustration coffee bean lightning eye
Download color palette

This is the second idea of the logo evolution of 'Moonstruck Coffee'. There is one more, which is the final. Stay tuned.

Shmart Studio
Shmart Studio
Let's design the best solution for your brand!
Hire Me

More by Shmart Studio

View profile
    • Like