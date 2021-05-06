The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Kerr Recruitment Logo & Brand ID Redesigned by The Logo Smith

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Kerr Recruitment Logo & Brand ID Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo redesign logo rebrand logo refresh logo process logo grids logo guidelines logo grid design brand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Kerr Recruitment Logo & Brand ID Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo redesign logo rebrand logo refresh logo process logo grids logo guidelines logo grid design brand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Kerr Recruitment Logo & Brand ID Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo redesign logo rebrand logo refresh logo process logo grids logo guidelines logo grid design brand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Kerr Recruitment Logo & Brand ID Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo redesign logo rebrand logo refresh logo process logo grids logo guidelines logo grid design brand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Download color palette
  1. Kerr Recruitment Logo grid Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg
  2. Kerr Recruitment Logo MockUp Poster The Logo Smith.jpg
  3. Kerr Recruitment Logo BEfore After Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg
  4. Kerr Recruitment Logo Guidelines Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: Kerr Recruitment
→ Designed: 2014
→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design
→ Project Page: Kerr Recruitment Case Study

The Logo Smith designed the new Logo and Brand Identity for Kerr Recruitment, including the design of the Logo & Brand Identity Guidelines.

This was a project where only this one main logo idea was worked-up and presented to the client, hence the need to provide the client a visual way to see the true potential of the design.

The mock-ups are based on Kerr’s current applications of the logo and brand identity, additional requests by the client as part of the redesign, but also more ambitious exterior applications like the billboard, and the interior brushed metal sign.

→ Project Page: Kerr Recruitment Case Study

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

View profile
    • Like