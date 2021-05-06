Ahmad Reza Parvizi

Arasta shopping app

Ahmad Reza Parvizi
Ahmad Reza Parvizi
  • Save
Arasta shopping app mobile app design mobile design carpet app shopping app shopify shopping shop mobile ui mobile app design uiux ux minimal uxdesign
Download color palette

Here are some screens mobile exploration about Carpet App
In this App, you can buy and search by product or brand, also you can know the detail information of the product, how to use it, and reviews.
.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Ahmad Reza Parvizi
Ahmad Reza Parvizi

More by Ahmad Reza Parvizi

View profile
    • Like